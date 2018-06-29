Family Fun Fest Kicks off a Week Late

COLUMBIA - The first Family Fun Fest of the season was held Wednesday night in Flat Branch Park, despite snow earlier that day.

The fest was postponed last week due to tornado warnings.

This marks the 5th annual Family Fun Fest, an event that will be held every month from now until September.

Local bands performed and families got to enjoy free pizza, face painting and balloon animals.

Each fun fest draws awareness to an issue, and Wednesday night's theme focused on child abuse.

The next Family Fun Fest will be held on May 15.

