Family Fun Teen Fest Celebrates Youth in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department and the Youth Coalition came together to host a Family Fun Teen Festival at Flatbranch park in Columbia. Ryan Worley said the event was meant to bring members of the community together to show how much they support youth.

"It shows that youth matters, youth is important, and youth has the opportunity to do fun and positive things," Worley said.

As part of Alcohol Awareness and Child Abuse month, organizations such as Bikers against Child Abuse spoke out at the event. Youth Coalition members discussed the necessities a child needs in his or her life in order to grow and have a successful life, including a supportive community.

"It takes a whole village to raise a child" Megan said.

The festival featured moon bounces, bungee races, balloons, and face painting. Refreshments were also served during the event. The main part of the fun fest was a talent competition. A panel of judges voted on the best performers and gave out awards.

One of the competitors in the talent show, Emily Huang, didn't win but was grateful for the event as a whole.

"This event is important because it shows that this community really cares about everyone. I didn't even care about winning, it was just fun to come out and play for everyone," Huang said.