Family Gets $5 Million

JOPLIN (AP) - The family of a man killed in a collision with a Joplin beer distributor truck has been awarded $5 million. A Jasper County jury awarded the money yesterday to the family of John Eric Decker senior. Decker died in an April 8, 2005, accident southeast of Joplin. Authorities say the driver of a tractor-trailer truck belonging to the Beer Company of Joplin didn't stop at a stop sign before the collision. Decker's wife, Kathy, and their three minor sons filed the suit, along with other members of his family. The award could have been higher, but jurors determined the company wasn't liable for punitive damages.