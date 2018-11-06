Family Gets Stolen Christmas Back After Suspect Brags

NORMANDY (AP) - A St. Louis County family has its Christmas back.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two suspects broke into the Lilly family home on Dec. 15 and stole the presents from under the Christmas tree while the family was at church. The thieves even unwrapped the presents and left the paper.

Police say clues came together fast, including footprints in the snow. Officers saw the same prints outside another home that had been broken into days earlier.

When one of the alleged thieves bragged about it when he went back to Sumner High School, word filtered back to police. That 18-year-old suspect was arrested and charged. Police are still searching for his accomplice.