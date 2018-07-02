Family has Triplets... Again
AP-TripletsTimesTwoCORRE 05-03 0149 AP-Triplets Times Two CORRECTION (Stations: Please substitute the following for V0245, slugged Triplets Times Two, which moved at 1:45 p-m Eastern time. The new version CORRECTS name of hospital.) Babies make six for a New Jersey couple NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey family is growing fast. Rich and Sharon Fontana welcomed their second set of triplets into the world Monday at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. The Fontanas' other triplets are still in diapers. Danielle, David and Dylan are two years old. They're being joined by Alyssa, Evan and Eric. The family expects to go through about three dozen bottles and 40 diapers a day. The Fontanas say both sets of triplets were conceived without the benefit of medical help. Sharon Fontana says she's ready for motherhood times six. She says she doesn't have much choice. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-03-06 1427EDT
More News
Grid
List
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
in
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
in
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
in
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
in