Family Home Destroyed

Halfway to their destination, they got a phone call from their neighbors.

"She just said, 'Oh my God look,' and I looked outside and realized that my friend's house was on fire. She had called 9-1-1, I said 'well what about the people who live in the house?' she said, 'I got them on the phone now'," said neighbor LeAnn Linear.

Before they could make it back, Linear wanted to make sure no one was inside.

"I thought the girl was still in the house with her kids. So I told my daughter that my favorite color was purple and I said it so you'll know what color to bury me in because they are my babies. I'm going into get them," said Linear.

But Linear didn't have to.

"When we arrived it was heavily involved, lots of fire coming from the garage area and also from the roof," said Fire Marshal, Lieutenant Debbie Sorrell.

No one was home, there were no reported injuries, but the house took the most heat. The Turners wouldn't speak on camera, but did say they had invested a lot into their home.

"They're upset, they spent so much time, money and love making this house look nice and with the fire it's all gone, so obviously they're very distraught," said Lt. Sorrell.

"She said, 'LeAnn, my stuff,' and I told her; I said, 'It might be your stuff, but God kept you here, you're not in there. They even got their dog, Mocha, out," said Linear.

Fire investigators are putting damage estimates at about $100,000. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire at 6:40 a.m. The blaze was so intense it damaged three cars parked in the driveway and the exterior siding on a neighbor's home. Columbia fire investigators are calling the home, in northwest Columbia, a total loss.