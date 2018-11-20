Family issues plea for help in weekend killing of 9-year-old

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Relatives of a 9-year-old boy fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire in Kansas City, Missouri, are calling for an end to the violence and help finding his killer.

KMBC-TV reports that Dominic Young Jr.'s father told police he was driving with his son over the weekend when people in two other vehicles began shooting at each other. The father didn't initially realize that his child had been caught in the crossfire and he continued driving to suburban Grandview. When his wounds were discovered, the boy was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's aunt, Tiara Parker, says, "Nobody should have to live like this." Parker says Dominic had "so much life" and made your day "full of joy."

Police are asking for tips in the case.