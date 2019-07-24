Family live-streams ICE officials arresting father

KANSAS CITY — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a man in Kansas City Monday as his family live-streamed the encounter.

The Facebook Live video shows ICE officers breaking a window and dragging a man out of a vehicle after he refused to comply with commands to exit the car.

The incident is prompting mixed reactions from viewers and concerns from Missouri politicians.

Cheyenne Hoyt streamed the arrest of her partner, Florencio Millan-Vazquez, 32. Their children, an 11-year-old and a 7-month-old, were also in the car at the time.

In the video, Hoyt said the family was getting ready to go to a doctor's appointment for the 7-month-old when ICE agents in Jeeps and plain clothes boxed their car in and approached the vehicle.

The video is more than 30 minutes and shows Millan-Vasquez refusing to exit the vehicle, and Hoyt and Millan-Vasquez repeatedly asking officials to see a warrant. The agents can be heard in the video saying they don't need a warrant to arrest him.

Under U.S. law, ICE agents can arrest individuals without a warrant, provided that the agent believes that the individual has violated the law and that they are likely to escape before a warrant can be obtained for their arrest.

According to a report from our sister station KSHB, ICE called the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) for assistance. Officers spoke with Millan-Vasquez , asking him questions and trying to convince him to get out of the car.

ICE agents eventually broke the window, after repeated threats to do so, and dragged Millan-Vasquez out of the car. They handcuffed him and placed him inside of an ICE vehicle.

The children can be heard crying and sniffling in the video as their father is arrested.

KCPD Community Interaction Officer Mary McCall issued a statement about KCP's involvement in the arrest, clarifying that KCP officers did not break the window, remove the driver, or transport him. McCall said in the statement that "Keeping the peace is our top priority."

KSHB reported that ICE released a statement stating Millan was an immigration fugitive at the time of his arrest. Spokesman Shawn Neudauer also said Millan has a prior criminal history of misdemeanor offenses.

The ICE statement said Millan was "uncooperative" and “officers were left with no other choice than to make the arrest by physically removing him from the vehicle."

Millan remains in ICE custody pending deportation to Mexico, according to KSBH reporting.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James reacted to the arrest on Twitter, tweeting "#KansasCity welcomes everyone," and said the issue is about the "hate fueled ideologies of the current administration in Washington."

Regarding Monday's ICE arrest in KC: This issue is about politics and the hate-filled ideologies of the current administration in Washington. 1/3 — Mayor Sly James (@MayorSlyJames) July 23, 2019

Missouri U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver tweeted after the incident, citing concerns of traumatizing the children involved and the use of force.