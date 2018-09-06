Family: Man in Missouri interstate shootout 'tortured soul'

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives of the man who died during a shootout with police along a Missouri interstate say he was a "tortured soul" who finally cracked.

Jerrod Kershaw's aunt and grandmother told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he hadn't been the same since returning from military service. They say he spent most of 2010 serving in the U.S. Army in Iraq.

Investigators say Kershaw threatened to kill a relative and co-workers before carjacking a vehicle Monday and fleeing down Interstate 55 near St. Louis.

Police chased and stopped the vehicle, and a shootout ensued. Police say Kershaw was later found dead in the car wearing a bulletproof vest and with several weapons.

Relatives say Kershaw was on antidepressants but stopped taking the medication. He also was recently diagnosed with diabetes and had other health issues.