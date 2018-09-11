Family: Man shot in St. Louis post-game mugging paralyzed

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Relatives of a man mugged and shot in the back after leaving a St. Louis Cardinals game said he may be paralyzed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 43-year-old Christopher Sanna of House Springs was wounded Friday night and remains hospitalized.

His mother, Candis Sanna, said surgeons told the family that her son's spinal cord was shattered in the shooting and cannot be repaired. She says "there was no hope for him to walk."

Christopher Sanna and his girlfriend were walking to his car Friday night after celebrating his mother's 60th birthday with siblings at the Cardinals game when the couple was approached by a gunman who stepped from a car and demanded their belongings.

The couple complied and turned to run away when the gunman shot Sanna.