Family Marks Birthday of Boy Missing More than Two Years

ST. LOUIS - The family of Christian Ferguson marks the 12th birthday of the severely disabled boy from St. Louis who has been missing more than two years. Sunday would have been Christian's birthday. He was reported missing June 11, 2003, after his father, Dawan Ferguson, reported his SUV was carjacked with Christian inside. The SUV was found, but Christian was not. Christian's mother, Theda Thomas, decorated her home with photos of her son. She says she is upset with the lack of progress in the case. Dawan Ferguson is in a federal penitentiary serving eight months on wire fraud charges, unrelated to Christian's disappearance. He is due to be released in December.