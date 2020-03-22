Family member of an Osage County School staff tests positive for COVID-19

Saturday, March 21, 2020
By: Kathleen Gomez, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

OSAGE COUNTY - A family member of a staff member of the Osage County R-2 School District has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district's Facebook page.

In an updated post Saturday afternoon, the school said that the county is investigating if anyone at Linn-R2 school is considered high risk.

"If they don't hear from anyone, then they were not identified as high risk and did not have a situation of close contact," the post read.

The Osage County R-2 Schools are currently out of school. According to the statement, the staff member will not be back in district buildings until after the period of quarantine is over.

The post said that in order to protect the privacy of the individuals involved, the district is limited in what information it can share with the public.

The statement said the district is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and the CDC will identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious. The CDC will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms. 

