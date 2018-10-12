Family members plead guilty in kidnapping of relative

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The father, grandmother and aunt who were charged with kidnapping a 5-year-old boy from St. Louis Children's Hospital have been sentenced after pleading guilty to reduced charges.

The child, Porter Stone, was being treated at the hospital for cardiomyothapy when he vanished after being discharged on April, 24, 2012. His mother had sole custody of him.

Authorities found the boy with his father, Jeffrey Stone; grandmother, Rhonda Matthews; and aunt, Heather Minton, all of California, in Alsip, Illinois.

Stone pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of interference with custody and was ordered to serve supervised probation, with a suspended three-year prison sentence.

Minton and Matthews admitted to misdemeanor charges of interference with custody. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the charges won't go on their record if they successfully complete probation.