Family Members Relay Reports From Kids About CT Shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) - Family members are relaying what children told them about the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Stephen Delgiadice says his 8-year-old daughter heard two big bangs and teachers told her to get in a corner. His daughter is fine.

He says the shooting is alarming because his family always considered Newtown to be the safest place in America.

Seventeen-year-old Mergim Bajraliu heard the gunshots echo from his home and raced to check on his 9-year-old sister at the school. He says his sister heard a scream come over the intercom at one point. And he says teachers were shaking and crying as they came out of the building.