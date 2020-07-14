Family members return to destroyed home after fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Family members returned to the charred remains of their home Sunday afternoon after a fire there the day before.

“We’re here trying to see what we can salvage,” said Lily Cobb.

Cobb says she was inches away from where flames reached her boyfriend’s bedroom during Saturday's fire.

“I’ve never been that close to death,” said Cobb.

Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the fire on the 1200 block of East Dunklin St. at 12:46 p.m.

Firefighters said the structure sustained moderate to heavy fire, smoke and water damage to all three levels of the building.

“We lost pretty much everything. I think all that's left is our living room furniture,” said Sue Wolfe, a resident of the building.

“It doesn’t feel like our house,” said Cobb.

The fire displaced seven adults and one child. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Two cats died in the fire, but no people were injured.

The family said their neighbors have helped them get back on their feet after almost all their possessions were lost.

"They have a second house, Cobb said. "They let us stay there last night."

One neighbor said she fears this incident could have easily happened to her and her family.

“I have two grandkids,” said Tamecca Davis, who lives down the street from where the fire broke out. “That could have been me.”

The fire was determined to be accidental. The Jefferson City Fire Department does not know the exact cause of the fire.

The family said their spirits remain high after this incident as they're surrounded by family and friends.

“We all have each other," said Wolfe. “That’s the most important thing.”