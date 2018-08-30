Family of 4 rescued from sinking boat

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Members of a family are recovering after being rescued from a sinking boat on the Mississippi River.

KMOV-TV reported that a family of four was rescued Tuesday night in St. Charles County.

Firefighters said two adults and two children were on a boat near Two Branch Marina around 9:15 p.m. when it began to sink. Other boaters were able to pull all four to safety before rescue crews arrived.

No one was hurt. Authorities weren't sure what caused the boat to sink.