Family of Cameron Caruthers files wrongful death lawsuit

Courtesy: Mike Francis

COLUMBIA - The family of a Columbia man shot and killed last year is suing the alleged shooter for wrongful death.

Cameron Caruthers was shot last May during an argument with Ricky Gurley. Friends of Caruthers said Gurley shot him even though his hands were up and he was unarmed.

Gurley was never charged with killing Caruthers, but he is facing federal weapons charges for having the gun because he is a convicted felon.

Caruthers, 28, died after being shot in the stomach inside a home on Dawn Ridge Drive off Clark Lane. He had been staying in the home on and off with Gurley and his girlfriend, Gurley's attorney said in May.

Gurley's attorney said the shooting was justified.

"There had been ample communication, requests to leave the premises, and advising that he was regarded as a threat," Stephen Wyse said. "I think the law enforcement officers who are investigating made a determination. I think the determination deserves some respect. I think that they understand Missouri law with regard to a homeowner telling an unwanted, an unlawful visitor, that they are expected to leave."

Caruthers' family is suing both Gurley and his private investigation business.