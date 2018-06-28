Family of Dead Deejay Sues Bar, Bouncer

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The family of a Columbia deejay is suing the bar where he died and a bouncer who worked there.



Columbia police found Marvin Holmes unconscious Aug. 21 in the doorway of DC's Bar and Grill. He died six days later.



An initial investigative report found that Holmes apparently fell against a hard object, knocking him unconscious and resulting in severe blood loss. But Holmes family said he died after an altercation with the bouncer.



Holmes suffered the injuries while celebrating his 46th birthday at the bar where he sometimes performed as DJ Ice.



The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that the wrongful death suit filed Tuesday in Boone County Circuit Court alleges negligence against the establishment and the bouncer. The bar has since closed.



Police say their investigation is ongoing.