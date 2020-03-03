Family of hit and run victim says 'he was the best kind-hearted brother'

1 day 8 hours 18 minutes ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 7:36:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News
By: Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

MEXICO - The family of the victim in a deadly hit and run crash described Hunter Sadler as "the best kind-hearted brother" who always thought about others before himself.

Sadler, 23, died from his injuries after police say a driver hit him while he was crossing Paris Road in Columbia on the morning of Friday, February 28.  

The family called Sadler a hard worker who brightened those around him, in an exclusive e-mail statement to KOMU 8 News.

Sadler, according to his family, attended the University of Missouri, Columbia College, William Woods University and was working on finishing his degree in business. 

His family said Sadler was athletic and extremely passionate about wrestling. They said he won the Missouri State Championship at 10 years old competing as a youth wrestler. 

Sadler, according to his family, excelled at football and qualified for nationals at DECA.

"Always there for his friends and always had a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He loved his family most of all. He will be missed by many."

Columbia police arrested Stephanie Roberts, 33, of Columbia for the hit and run.

Officers say Roberts was taken into custody without issue. She was arrested for felony leaving the scene of a crash and involuntary manslaughter.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Farmers face stress on the job
Farmers face stress on the job
HARTSBURG - Farmers in rural areas often struggle to get easy access to behavioral health care. Hartsburg native and... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 9:54:00 PM CST March 02, 2020 in News

Missouri House passes revamped voter photo ID plan
Missouri House passes revamped voter photo ID plan
JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican-led Missouri House on Monday passed a revamped version of a Missouri voter photo identification... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 8:58:00 PM CST March 02, 2020 in News

CPD receives grant to increase traffic enforcement
CPD receives grant to increase traffic enforcement
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department received a Hazardous Moving Violation (H.M.V.) grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation Highway... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 5:37:00 PM CST March 02, 2020 in News

MU cancels spring and summer Italy programs
MU cancels spring and summer Italy programs
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri- Columbia has canceled all spring and summer study abroad trips to Italy among rising... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 5:00:00 PM CST March 02, 2020 in News

Man pleads not guilty in 1991 Missouri killing of classmate
Man pleads not guilty in 1991 Missouri killing of classmate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man charged in the fatal shooting his 14-year-old classmate almost 30 years... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 4:46:00 PM CST March 02, 2020 in News

No plea given on Elledge murder charge
No plea given on Elledge murder charge
COLUMBIA - Joseph Elledge did not submit a plea on the first degree murder charge he is facing today in... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 3:36:00 PM CST March 02, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri movie theaters file for bankruptcy
Mid-Missouri movie theaters file for bankruptcy
COLUMBIA - Goodrich Quality Theaters filed for bankruptcy after nine decades of selling tickets and serving popcorn. The Michigan-based... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 3:26:00 PM CST March 02, 2020 in News

35,000 Missouri patients already have OK for medical marijuana
35,000 Missouri patients already have OK for medical marijuana
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Medical marijuana sales in Missouri won’t likely begin until the second half of 2020, but the... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 2:48:00 PM CST March 02, 2020 in News

Amy Klobuchar ending her Democratic presidential campaign
Amy Klobuchar ending her Democratic presidential campaign
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Amy Klobuchar has suspended her presidential campaign as the Democratic Party’s moderate wing coalesces further... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 1:18:00 PM CST March 02, 2020 in News

Special committee will discuss Missouri's response to coronavirus
Special committee will discuss Missouri's response to coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri house committee hosted a public forum Monday afternoon for the Missouri Department of Health and... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 11:30:00 AM CST March 02, 2020 in News

Missouri lawmakers meet to discuss coronavirus
Missouri lawmakers meet to discuss coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY - As the coronavirus death toll increases in the U.S. , Missouri lawmakers are meeting Monday to address... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 10:25:00 AM CST March 02, 2020 in News

Victim identified in fatal Pettis County crash involving stolen car
Victim identified in fatal Pettis County crash involving stolen car
PETTIS COUNTY - One man is dead following a three-car crash Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 9:59:00 AM CST March 02, 2020 in News

A Brighter Tomorrow - Bipolar Disorder
A Brighter Tomorrow - Bipolar Disorder
According to the American Psychiatric Association, bipolar disorder is a mental illness where shifts in emotions become intense and unpredictable.... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 9:14:00 AM CST March 02, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Suspect arrested in Pettis County after stealing a car
Suspect arrested in Pettis County after stealing a car
PETTIS COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A helped Henry County deputies arrest someone they said stole a car... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 11:12:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 8:55:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

One dead after fatal crash in Osage County
One dead after fatal crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Sunday afternoon. According to a tweet from... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 8:09:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Family of hit and run victim says 'he was the best kind-hearted brother'
Family of hit and run victim says 'he was the best kind-hearted brother'
MEXICO - The family of the victim in a deadly hit and run crash described Hunter Sadler as "the best... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 7:36:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Incident at Columbia Mall causes panic and confusion for shoppers
Incident at Columbia Mall causes panic and confusion for shoppers
COLUMBIA - An incident between a group of teenagers and mall security guards at the Columbia Mall Saturday night caused... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 6:50:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 40°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 36°
5am 37°
6am 36°
7am 39°