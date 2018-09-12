Family of Insurance Agents Reflect on Health Care Bill

BRUNSWICK - The U.S. Supreme Court's upholding of the Affordable Health Care Act led one long-time insurance agent to express concern for his family's well being. James Duncan's business, Group Insurance Services, started 34 years ago and will soon be in the hands of Duncan's son-in-law, Jeremy Lee. Lee entered the business at the encouragement of his father-in-law, two years ago. Duncan's daughter and Lee's wife, Lindy, works at a different insurance company in Columbia.

Duncan is concerned about the potential change in income level for his son-in-law.

"Is it gonna provide addtional business? If so, does it mean we'll have to produce more business because of the potential reduction in compensation? We would like to know," Duncan said.

But his son-in-law is less worried. Lee said, "It's just something to keep an eye on."

Duncan said it was important for the business to look to the upcoming presidential election for any further changes, or that his family would just have to wait and see what happens in 2014, when the bulk of the bill is implemented.