COLUMBIA- The family of a woman killed Saturday night is looking for answers.
Saturday, Cassandra Shafer was killed while crossing Highway 63 at approximately 6:40 p.m.
Today, her family protested outside the Columbia Police Department. They say Columbia police told them the man that hit Shafer was not arrested.
A CPD press release does not name the driver but says he was not injured. The release does not confirm whether or not he was arrested.
"She was just trying to cross the road," brother-in-law of Shafer, Trainio Williams said. "And we believe it's important that we demand of the police department to come out with the facts, as fast as possible, as transparent and let us view her body."
The family said detectives have not told them where Cassandra's body is being held.
CPD has not yet responded after KOMU 8 News called them Sunday afternoon.