Family of Slain Girlfriend Breaks Silence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The family of the woman shot and killed by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher this weekend says they are broken-hearted.

Police say Belcher shot and killed his 22-year-old girlfriend, Kasandra Perkins, at their Kansas City home Saturday before driving to Arrowhead Stadium, where Belcher committed suicide in the practice facility's parking lot.

The Perkins family issued an emailed statement Monday saying they've appreciated the "outpouring of love and support" and asked for privacy "during this difficult time." The family also asked that people keep the Belcher family in their prayers.

Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles and his wife, Whitney, released a separate statement Monday, confirming that Perkins and Whitney Charles are cousins.

Their statement said Perkins "was not only family, but a friend and a loving mother."