Family of woman found dead in Missouri offers $10,000 reward

3 hours 2 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, September 15 2019 Sep 15, 2019 Sunday, September 15, 2019 2:39:29 PM CDT September 15, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

BOONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The family of a South Dakota woman who was found shot to death in Missouri last winter is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Forty-year-old Melissa Peskey, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was found dead on Interstate 70 near Boonville in December 2018.

Her two children, ages 5 and 11, were alive in the backseat.

An autopsy indicated she had been killed by a shot fired from outside her vehicle.

In an interview with NBC's "Dateline," in April, Penskey's sister, Kara Renken, said she was talking to Penskey on the phone about a vehicle that was swerving all over the road and a semi that had gone into the ditch before she went silent.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F posted the reward information Friday.

More News

Grid
List

Family of woman found dead in Missouri offers $10,000 reward
Family of woman found dead in Missouri offers $10,000 reward
BOONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The family of a South Dakota woman who was found shot to death in Missouri last... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, September 15 2019 Sep 15, 2019 Sunday, September 15, 2019 2:39:29 PM CDT September 15, 2019 in News

Man in custody for Jefferson City shots fired incident
Man in custody for Jefferson City shots fired incident
JEFFERSON CITY - Officers have taken a man into custody in relation to a shots fired incident on Sept. 3... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 9:51:00 PM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

One in custody after car crashes into Jefferson City home
One in custody after car crashes into Jefferson City home
JEFFERSON CITY - Officers responded to reports of a car crashing into a home in the 900 block of Sardonyx... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 9:45:00 PM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

Update: Domestic assault charges requested in truck crash
Update: Domestic assault charges requested in truck crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A truck crashed into the Ventura Townhome complex Saturday morning in relation to a domestic assault, according... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 5:20:00 PM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

Runners raise money for organization honoring firefighter killed on 9/11
Runners raise money for organization honoring firefighter killed on 9/11
JEFFERSON CITY - The 4th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K was held at the Governor's Garden on Saturday. This... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 4:29:00 PM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

National Child Passenger Safety Week set to begin Sunday
National Child Passenger Safety Week set to begin Sunday
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department announced its participation in the National Child Passenger Safety Week enforcement campaign... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:37:00 PM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

Family members meet for the first time at New Lebanon bicentennial
Family members meet for the first time at New Lebanon bicentennial
NEW LEBANON - For one group, New Lebanon's bicentennial celebration was a unification decades in the making. While researching her... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:07:00 PM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

Lawyers: Success in Missouri disability benefits cases wanes
Lawyers: Success in Missouri disability benefits cases wanes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The percentage of successful disability cases aimed at reversing the denial or re-evaluation of benefits... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 10:37:39 AM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Columbia police investigating two overnight homicides
UPDATE: Columbia police investigating two overnight homicides
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating two homicides after three people were shot overnight. Officers said they... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:04:00 AM CDT September 14, 2019 in News

With freshman quarterback, Blair Oaks wins 41st straight regular season game
With freshman quarterback, Blair Oaks wins 41st straight regular season game
BOONVILLE - Boonville was the place to be to watch high-level, physical football on Friday night. While the matchup... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 1:05:47 AM CDT September 14, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Second-half woes plague Tolton in third loss of season
Second-half woes plague Tolton in third loss of season
COLUMBIA - As a baby blue and navy hot air balloon slowly rose over the crowded stands of the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 1:00:55 AM CDT September 14, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Battle beats Bruins for first time in two years
Battle beats Bruins for first time in two years
COLUMBIA - The moment was so tense that Battle players, coaches and fans let out what felt like a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 12:55:00 AM CDT September 14, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Jefferson City makes history at Hickman's expense
Jefferson City makes history at Hickman's expense
COLUMBIA - It couldn't have been a better opponent for Jefferson City to make history against. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 Saturday, September 14, 2019 12:51:00 AM CDT September 14, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 6:32:00 PM CDT September 13, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Grass clippings endanger motorcyclists
Grass clippings endanger motorcyclists
JEFFERSON CITY - A recent Facebook post showed grass clippings left out in Jefferson City. Many commented on the post... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 6:11:00 PM CDT September 13, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 3: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - A longtime rivalry continues as two teams, Jefferson City and Hickman, face with identical 1-1 records. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 5:37:00 PM CDT September 13, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

UPDATE: Landfill exploration set to expand as Megan Shultz search continues
UPDATE: Landfill exploration set to expand as Megan Shultz search continues
COLUMBIA - Columbia police and the city's Solid Waste Department will expand the search area in the Megan Shultz case.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 4:44:00 PM CDT September 13, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Compensation for anyone with information on Melissa Peskey's murder case
UPDATE: Compensation for anyone with information on Melissa Peskey's murder case
JEFFERSON CITY - It's been nine months since Melissa Peskey's death, and the family together with the Missouri State Highway... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 Friday, September 13, 2019 4:15:00 PM CDT September 13, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 90°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
6pm 88°
7pm 85°
8pm 81°
9pm 79°