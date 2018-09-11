Family of woman missing since 2006 still wants answers

RISCO (AP) — Family and friends of a southeast Missouri woman who disappeared in 2006 are still hoping to find out what happened to her.

Teresa Butler disappeared from her home in Risco between 10 p.m. Jan. 24, 2006 and the early morning of Jan. 25, 2006. She would be 45 years old now. Her husband, Dale, found her gone and their two children home alone when he returned from work.

KFVS reports Teresa's sister, Brenda Wilson says the family believes she is likely dead but still wants answers in the case.

New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens says officers get an occasional tip and the investigation is not over. He says police still have no suspects.