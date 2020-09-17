Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU

(AP) — The family of a worker killed in 2018, when a nearly 2,000-foot tall TV tower in southwest Missouri collapsed, is suing Missouri State University for wrongful death.

The April 19, 2018, tower collapse happened in Fordland, killing 56-year-old Steve Lemay, who ran a tower repair company in Blaine, Washington.

Missouri State University owned the tower and used it for its Ozarks Public Television station.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the lawsuit accuses the university of maintaining a “dangerous condition” on its property that led to Lemay’s death.

Lemay's family is asking for an unspecified amount in damages that include Lemay’s pain and suffering as well as medical, funeral and burial expenses.