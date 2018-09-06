Family: Officer's Paralysis Likely Permanent

FLORISSANT (AP) - A Florissant police officer who suffered a spinal cord injury when he was shot by a suspect is likely permanently paralyzed from the waist down.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/Ll4hoz ) reports that relatives of 33-year-old officer Mike Vernon were told by doctors that the paralysis is probably permanent.

Vernon was shot three times around 3 a.m. Monday when a burglary suspect jumped out of a dumpster and ambushed him.

Vernon remains in critical condition at DePaul Hospital.

The suspect, Brian Cannon Jr., is jailed on $500,000 cash-only bond.