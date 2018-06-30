Family Reacts to Unexplained Murder

The murder happened 8 days ago, and the family still can't believe Willie's gone. A quiet Moberly neighborhood has been rocked by tragedy.

"It's just hard, it's just hard. He's gone and there's nothing nobody can do," Willie's sister-in-law, Rhonda Patton, said.

Police say Willie Patton was beaten to death by two friends. Police say Doyne Rhoades and Tim Adams initially attacked Willie Patton at a residence just 30 feet away from where his brother Terry Patton was residing. After the initial attack, police say Rhoades and Adams took Patton to a field off of County Road 2380. They say, Patton was beat to death with a tire iron and left in a ditch.

The family is having a difficult time understanding why anyone would do this.

"Those people in the newspaper that they got, they wrong for doing that to Willie Patton," Rhonda Patton said.

Moberly police arrested Rhoades and Adams on Saturday; they say the case isn't closed.

"This investigation has not stopped by any stretch of the imagination, it continues to grow and build as we go along even on the two that have been named in the warrants," Moberly Police Capt. Kevin Palmatory said.

After the initial missing persons report it took police 3 days to catch Rhoades and Adams. Since the murder of his brother, Terry Patton has gone into what the family calls self-imposed seclusion and has not spoken with anyone the past 4 days.