Family Rebuilds Together

BLAND - Help is present north of Rolla in and around the town of Bland. People have gathered together to help each other out after a detrimental storm.

Steve Herrington has been looking forward to the demolition derby for weeks and now it was only a matter of hours.

"We were supposed to leave at 5 o'clock to go to Hot Springs, Arkansas to watch the demolition derby," Herrington said.

But instead this day started with a different kind of demolition, "and it was with our property," Herrington said.

What was a normal nights sleep, quickly became a New Year's nightmare by 2:30 a.m.

"Grabbed the kids, grabbed the dog, tried to get into the basement, couldn't get into the basement because the pressure broke out the glass," JoAnne Herrington said.

"When the sun came up we started surveying the damage," Steve Herrington said.

And what he found were 100-year-old trees gone. Much like the roof of his barn a tornado destroyed his property.

"When our family is in need then we always come together," Angie Koch said. She said she needed to be there for her aunt and uncle.

"When my sister called me this morning and told me what was going on I immediately got ready to go and was on the phone with Aunt Jo and was ready to be here," Koch said.

But if you ask JoAnne Herrington, "it's all good." She says it could have been a whole lot worse. There were no injuries, and everything can be fixed.

"My family is all okay- my husband and children and our dog," JoAnne Herrington said. "We are all okay."

And that fact is perhaps what makes it alright as they move into a new year with so much work to do. Now the families in and around the Bland area have a lot to do to clean up. Their New Year's day will revolve around doing just that.