Family releases statement amid imminent lake home collapse

CAMDEN COUNTY - Authorities in Camden County said Thursday the Lake of the Ozarks home on Cub Cove Point that faces an imminent collapse due to a landslide caused by recent heavy rains, continues to deteriorate.

Mid-County Fire Protection District Chief Scott Frandsen said his department has been checking on the home two to three times per day since KOMU 8 News first reported it began sliding toward the lake Dec. 21.

Also Thursday, the family who owns the lake home released a statement while asking for their privacy as they deal with the disconcerting event.

In a statement released Thursday, Kate Odenwald said her parents Karl and Barb Odenwald of St. Louis purchased the home over five years ago as a vacation home to serve as a central meeting place for the Odenwald's five children, all located throughout different parts of the state. The Odenwald's said they have been, "overwhelmed by the events of the last week and a half, causing them to lose their home and almost everything in it."

The Odenwald's went on to say, "Despite their losses, Karl and Bob are extremely grateful that no on was injured as a result of the home's movement and that the effect of the movement appears to be confined to their property and has not caused damage to their neighbors."

The family remained in St. Louis Thursday on the advice of authorities as they said they were not permitted access to their home due to the instability of the structure. The Odenwald's said they remained hopeful the movement of their home will stabilize in order to allow removal of the structure while it remains on shore.

Earlier this month, authorities were trying to figure out how to prevent the home from falling into the Lake of the Ozarks and later determined the best course of action would be to let the home two-story home collapse as it was moving downhill toward the lake.

Further investigation revealed the earth surrounding the home was sliding and had dislocated utilities in the area. Firefighters secured the area around the home and contacted the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Below are photos taken Wednesday courtesy of the Mid-County Fire Protection District.