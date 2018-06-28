Family releasing autopsy of young man shot by cop

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The family of an 18-year-old killed by a St. Louis police officer is planning to release details of an independent autopsy.

The owner of Austin Layne Mortuary says relatives of Vonderrit Myers Jr. will release the autopsy findings Thursday at the funeral home.

Myers was fatally shot Oct. 8 by an officer working off-duty security. Police say Myers ran after seeing the officer, who gave chase, and a scuffle ensued.

Police say Myers pulled a gun and shot at the officer, who returned fire. The family has said they believe Myers was unarmed.

The shooting drew comparisons to the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who like Myers was black and fatally shot by a white police officer. Police have said Brown was unarmed when shot in nearby Ferguson.