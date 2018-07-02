Family Runs 30 Miles A Day Across U.S.

COLUMBIA - Wednesday morning, three family members will leave Columbia to head east on their 30 mile a day run. The program, called "The Run," was designed to promote natural medication to aid in healing people.

Doctor Dennis Godby is "The Run's" organizer. Godby's two sons, Isaiah, and Jeremiah, are two of the three boys running. The two are 20 and 18 respectively. The other runner is Isaiah and Jeremiah's cousin, Jonas Ely.

"We're close to about 6,600 miles as a team and maybe just over that with the four of us," Dennis said. "We're not exactly sure where we're going to end up today, so it probably depends on where we end up. We'll probably run about 35 miles."

Dennis has run the majority of the trip, but doctors notified him that he had a stress fracture Tuesday. The boys started their run on July 17 in San Francisco, CA. They plan to be in New York, NY on November 11. Total, the run is more than 3,200 miles from coast to coast.

"It's been a good bonding experience for us," Ely said. "We're literally with each other 24/7, and it's just been really good to spread the word across America, and spread the word on naturopathic medicine."

The boys are supposed to finish their run Wednesday at some point in between Fulton, Mo. and Calwood, Mo. if they stick to 30 miles exactly and run along I-70.