Family runs blood drive in honor of fallen officer

3 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Friday, January 23 2015 Jan 23, 2015 Friday, January 23, 2015 2:11:00 PM CST January 23, 2015 in News
By: Phil Bergman, KOMU8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The family of fallen officer Molly Thomas Bowden hosted a blood drive Friday in her honor at Grace Bible Church. 

This year marks the tenth year since Bowden's death in the line of duty. Organizers hope to receive 103 pints of blood from the drive, more than they've received in previous years.

While ten years may seem like a while for some, family members and close friends said this time has gone by quickly.

"To tell you the truth, sometimes it feels like it was a couple of weeks ago that we were enjoying spending time with Molly," said David Thomas, Bowden's father. "I have my moments but they pass quickly. Things like this blood drive and all the people here, the police department and all the public servants makes it a whole lot better."

On the day she was shot, Molly received 14 pints of blood. After realizing how important the need for blood was in the area, Bowden's family decided to start the blood drive. In its seventh year, Thomas said he thinks his daughter would be proud of what's going on.  

"She'd say 'wow that's awesome dad,'" Thomas said. "Molly was just a happy person. She wanted everyone to be happy around her and say things were awesome and 'that's cool dad'". 

Debbie Sorrell, one of the original organizers of the blood drive, agreed with the family that more blood donations are a worthy goal.

"It just needed to be done," Sorrell said. "We needed more of Molly's blood here in Columbia. From what I heard, they had to go to St. Louis to get it and we don't want that to happen with any other injury." 

Though she never knew Bowden, Sorrell, a retired firefighter, said fellow firefighters and cops and the community in general have always been there to support their friends in the line of duty. 

"They've always been great, they've always been super supportive and anyone with a badge of any kind in this area supports the blood drive and is one of our sponsors."

While many friends and family came to honor Bowden, others came to donate just to help support a good cause and potentially save some lives in the process. Red Cross officials said one pint of blood saves three lives.

The Molly Bowden Memorial Blood Drive was scheduled until 6 p.m. 

More News

Grid
List

Duck Boat company offers to pay funeral, medical expenses
Duck Boat company offers to pay funeral, medical expenses
The website for a tour company whose boat capsized in Missouri says the business is offering to pay for medical... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 12:51:46 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Lawmaker: Changes must wait for investigation
UPDATE: Lawmaker: Changes must wait for investigation
BRANSON (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker says an investigation needs to play out before decisions are made about how to... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 12:31:00 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Woman convicted of murder, arson in KC firefighters' deaths
Woman convicted of murder, arson in KC firefighters' deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A nail salon manager has been convicted of setting a fire that killed two firefighters... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 12:19:50 PM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

USDA service to cut hay in severe drought counties
USDA service to cut hay in severe drought counties
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri landowners can now apply to the USDA's National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to cut hay on... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 11:32:00 AM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Paper suggests Kenyan monkey inspired Dr. Seuss' Lorax
Paper suggests Kenyan monkey inspired Dr. Seuss' Lorax
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Researchers at the alma mater of Dr. Seuss say the furry orange protagonist of "The Lorax"... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 10:53:00 AM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

US existing-home sales fell 0.6 percent in June
US existing-home sales fell 0.6 percent in June
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. sales of existing homes fell 0.6 percent in June, the third straight monthly decline, as higher... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 10:39:55 AM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

MoDOT signs pledge to fight human trafficking
MoDOT signs pledge to fight human trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation has signed the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking (TLAHT) pledge. The... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 10:26:00 AM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Deadly LA market shooting started with domestic feud
Deadly LA market shooting started with domestic feud
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man's feud with his grandmother turned into a bizarre and deadly weekend confrontation that ended... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 10:04:00 AM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Senate set to confirm Wilkie for Veterans Affairs secretary
Senate set to confirm Wilkie for Veterans Affairs secretary
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of tumult, Pentagon official Robert Wilkie is expected to become secretary of Veterans Affairs when... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 9:47:11 AM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Toronto victims include 7 men, 8 women and girls
UPDATE: Toronto victims include 7 men, 8 women and girls
TORONTO (AP) — A man walked along a Toronto street firing a handgun into restaurants and cafes, shooting 14 people... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 8:44:00 AM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Tornado confirmed early Friday morning in Camden County
Tornado confirmed early Friday morning in Camden County
SPRINGFIELD - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado happened in Camden County early Friday morning. At 4:32am, a... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 8:39:00 AM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Crews to remove duck boat from lake after fatal accident
Crews to remove duck boat from lake after fatal accident
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it is planning to raise a duck boat that sank in... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 8:20:00 AM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Uber, Lyft suspend driver who recorded St. Louis passengers
Uber, Lyft suspend driver who recorded St. Louis passengers
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area passengers... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 Monday, July 23, 2018 4:25:18 AM CDT July 23, 2018 in News

Last minute duck boat switch may have saved Columbia family
Last minute duck boat switch may have saved Columbia family
COLUMBIA - A Columbia mom said she almost got on the duck boat that capsized on Table Rock Lake with... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 Sunday, July 22, 2018 10:28:00 PM CDT July 22, 2018 in Top Stories

Rep. McCann Beatty looks back at her time as lawmaker as she resigns
Rep. McCann Beatty looks back at her time as lawmaker as she resigns
JEFFERSON CITY - After eight years serving in the Missouri House of Representatives, Rep. Gail McCann Beatty's, D-Kansas City, resignation... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 Sunday, July 22, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT July 22, 2018 in News

Lake of the Ozarks ranks sixth in U.S. for boating accidents
Lake of the Ozarks ranks sixth in U.S. for boating accidents
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - This recreational lake was just five spots shy of being the most dangerous place to... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 Sunday, July 22, 2018 5:55:00 PM CDT July 22, 2018 in News

Memorial service planned for Missouri boating accident victims
Memorial service planned for Missouri boating accident victims
BRANSON (AP) — A memorial service is scheduled for the people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 Sunday, July 22, 2018 1:39:00 PM CDT July 22, 2018 in News

Missouri may see elk hunt in next 2 years
Missouri may see elk hunt in next 2 years
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri residents may see a limited elk hunt in 2020 if the state's elk herd continues to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 Sunday, July 22, 2018 12:16:00 PM CDT July 22, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 85°
4pm 86°
5pm 86°
6pm 85°