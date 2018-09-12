Family Seeks Support in Winning Van for Daughter with Cerebral Palsy

5 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, April 16 2013 Apr 16, 2013 Tuesday, April 16, 2013 5:24:00 PM CDT April 16, 2013 in News
By: Emily Spain
loading

COLUMBIA - For the Caine family, joy comes in the form of their ten-year-old daughter's smile. Kodi Caine is one of three kids in her family. While she's the middle child, she will forever be the baby.

"It's kind of like caring for a six-month old," Kodi's mom Jennifer Caine said.

In July 2003, Greg and Jennifer Caine found out their pregnancy with Kodi was going bad, fast.

"Basically they made it an immediate determination that she was bleeding into my wife and that they would have to take the baby if they were going to give her a chance to live," Kodi's dad Greg said.

Doctors performed an emergency c-section, saving Kodi's life. She was 28 weeks and weighed only a little more than two pounds.

"I think that was the hardest part was getting over the guilt, because that was tough; it was tough," Jennifer said.

Kodi spent three months in intensive care and suffered multiple seizures. She continues to deal with a seizure disorder today. When Kodi was 18-months-old, doctors diagnosed her with cerebral palsy. Doctors say she will never walk or talk and is legally blind.

"It hurt a great deal because you know even from birth as soon as that child comes into the world, they're yours and you love them with all of your heart," Greg said.

"Bad things happen to good people all the time and when those things happen you have two choices, you can either succomb and be defeated or you can rise above and march on and Kodi has done that," Jennifer said.

Despite Kodi's disability, Greg and Jennifer work to involve her in every part of their lives. Greg is the principal at Jefferson Junior High School and Jennifer coaches and teaches physical education at Oakland Junior High School. They take Kodi to games, the ARC, movies and other events around town. Unfortunately, the Caines say they're already outgrowing their customized van.

"We manually lift Kodi in and out of the van either my husband and I or my daughter and I, which is becoming increasingly difficult the longer and heavier she grows," Jennifer said.

"We have one van and you have to drive the wheels off of it basically," Greg said.

A new wheelchair-accessible van would cost the Caines between $55,000 and $60,000. So, the family is looking to a national competition for help.

"The financial burden it would lift by not having to come up with a way to pay for that kind of modification would be a tremendous blessing," Jennifer said.

The Caines put their story up on the National Mobility Awareness Month's site along with nearly 500 other families, in hopes of winning a van. The entries with the most online votes will go to a panel that will choose three winners.

"This means a lot, that helps us, if nothing else you feel supported," Greg said.

Supported by those fighting for Kodi. But as for her joy, no fight necessary, she's never lost it.

"When she giggles it's intoxicating, it really is," Greg said.

You see, for a child who was never expected to do anything, she sure knows how to laugh.

"We joke sometimes that angels talk to Kodi, because we have no idea why she's laughing," Jennifer said. "Even when life has been hard for her at times and it has been horribly hard for her at times, she smiles and she laughs and she fights through."

You can vote for the Caines to win a new van here, once a day until May 10.

"For Kodi, I don't know what the future holds for her. Whatever it is, she'll love every minute of it and we will, too," Jennifer said.

 

More News

Grid
List

School district provides emergency bus training for students
School district provides emergency bus training for students
WARDSVILLE- Blair Oaks R-II School District is holding bus training event to educate students on bus safety Wednesday morning. ... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:15:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Two boys escape Fulton Division of Youth Services
Two boys escape Fulton Division of Youth Services
FULTON - Two boys escaped from the Division of Youth Services in Fulton Tuesday. According to a press release... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:34:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Claire McCaskill visits MU to mobilize young voters
Claire McCaskill visits MU to mobilize young voters
COLUMBIA -- Senator Claire McCaskill stopped at the University of Missouri campus Tuesday as a part of her Your Vote... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Boil water advisory in effect between Providence and Gans Creek Roads
Boil water advisory in effect between Providence and Gans Creek Roads
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents that live between Providence Road and Gans... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 5:54:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Drug trafficker who shot at SWAT sentenced to 13 years
Drug trafficker who shot at SWAT sentenced to 13 years
JEFFERSON CITY - A man who shot at SWAT officers was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday for... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy
Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at all Missouri government... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Clark man sentenced to 22 years for deadly bus crash
Clark man sentenced to 22 years for deadly bus crash
COLUMBIA - Brandon Brill was sentenced to 22 consecutive years Tuesday for killing a Harrisburg coach after he drove into... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Misouri has thousands of open STEM jobs
Misouri has thousands of open STEM jobs
COLUMBIA - There are currently more than 10,000 open jobs in Missouri that require STEM skills and there are not... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony
MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri honored 9/11 victims during a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday. To start the ceremony,... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operators of a Missouri duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people, say in... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:57:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark Police arrested two people Sunday after police found about 20 different identification cards, social security... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has potential to cause "massive damage" to parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States --... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:21:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 deploys to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 deploys to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
9am 68°
10am 73°
11am 76°
12pm 77°