TIPTON - In the race to administer the vaccine and figure out a new normal, some health experts set specific reminders for for the upcoming holidays.
Although many family gatherings and traditions will be virtual this year, one expert said it's important to think about those who are at a higher risk of getting the virus.
"It's really very important that we take individual responsibility for us and for others in society, and that we don't go out and we don't spread," Pediatric Rheumatologist Anjali Patwardhan said.
Patwardhan also said there's not yet enough research to confirm the vaccine is ready for the "pediatric population." According to the National Institute of Health, nearly 300,000 American children under 18 have some form of juvenile arthritis.
One family is facing this challenge firsthand.
16-year-old Graci Diggs was diagnosed with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis at age four. She's spent nearly every year fundraising for the Arthritis Foundation and participating in the Jingle Bell Run with her family.
"Those little kids that are in it now, I know how they feel," Diggs said. "Being able to be someone they look up to is very important to me."
This year, the Diggs family will not be able to participate in the Jingle Bell Run or host their annual family Christmas celebration.
"I mean we still try to talk on the phone and do those types of things," Graci's mother, Anna Diggs, said. "When you really need a hug, they can't be there."
According to Patwardhan, protecting populations like Graci's is especially important as we are still paying the price of previous family gatherings and holiday travel.
"Those who are autoimmune patients or patients with immunodeficiency actually suffer the most," she said.
For Anna and Graci, they say this year is about facing obstacles and staying safe together.
"You just have to be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel and cross the mountain when you get there," Graci Diggs said.