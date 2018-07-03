Family sues over St. Louis police shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A lawyer for relatives of a knife-wielding man who was killed by St. Louis police says a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Karen Powell alleges in the complaint that officers used unreasonable force in violation of the rights of her son. Twenty-five-year-old Kajieme Powell was shot by officers in August after he stole food and drinks from a convenience store. Cellphone video shows him approach officers, with the knife at his side, shouting for them to kill him.

A police investigation report on Powell's death is expected to be finished this month. Police spokeswoman Schron Jackson said in an email that the department hadn't been notified of the lawsuit as of late Friday afternoon and that it didn't comment on pending litigation.