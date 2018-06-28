Fans Arrive for Willie Nelson Country Throwdown

COLUMBIA - Fans are arriving for The Willie Nelson Country Throwdown at the Midway Expo Center in Columbia June 10.

Fans will be allowed in for parking on Friday morning beginning at 10 a.m. Gates into the Sand Bar area open at 2 p.m., where music will begin at 3 p.m. Attractions include the National Harley Bar, the Verizon Wireless Indy Car and food and beverages for sale.

Gates open to the main staging area at 5 p.m., where music will run from 6 until midnight. Many fans will be camping out.

Event media partners, including KOMU, will be located inside the Sand Bar area.