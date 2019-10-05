Fans encouraged to beware of Cardinal playoff ticket scammers

The St Louis Cardinals are back in the playoffs, and will play at home this upcoming Sunday and Monday. When looking for tickets, make sure yours are authentic.

COLUMBIA - The St. Louis Cardinals are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They'll play the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS starting on Thursday. "Red October" won't make its way back to St. Louis until Sunday, but for those going to the game, it's necessary to make sure your tickets are authentic.

The Better Business Bereau (BBB) wants to warn fans of the potential scams that fake sellers may use to turn a profit of their own.

The BBB's Regional Director Michelle Gleba said fans should know where their ticket is coming from.

"You want to make sure you do your reasearch," Gleba said. "You can check our website to see if any issues or complaints have been made about the seller."

The most difficult part of making sure your ticket is real is that scammers have the ability to make fake tickets in digital and physical form.

"Scammers today are very sophisticated and can make things look very legitimate," Gleba said.

MU-student Bailey Ripplinger has been a Cardinals fan all his life, and said he's very cautious when buying tickets.

"It's easier than ever nowadays to go online and buy a ticket," Ripplinger said. "But you have to make sure you're on a legit website."

The first game of the NLDS series between the Cardinals and Braves starts on Thursday at 4:02 p.m.