Fans enjoy final day of Roots N Blues N BBQ

COLUMBIA - Thousands of fans packed Stephens Lake Park Sunday for the third and final day of the 2015 Roots N Blues N BBQ festival.

The nearly decade-old festival brought in more than two dozen acts from across the country. It also brought in plenty of fans from out of town.

Dan Block, who traveled from Kansas City, was one of the many fans who came to Columbia for the weekend. Block said he decided to spend all three days in mid-Missouri.

"I just aboslutely love the venue," Block said. "I love the vibe, I love the food. It's really good to see this type of event in the middle of Missouri."

Block was one of the estimated 27,000 fans expected at Stephens Lake Park this weekend. On top of a wide array of music, the festival also a race along with

Scheduled acts on Sunday included Broadway Blues, Dale Watson, Brandi Carlile and Rebirth Brass Band.