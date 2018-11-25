Fans excited as Michael Porter Jr. returns to the Tigers

8 months 2 weeks 4 days ago Thursday, March 08 2018 Mar 8, 2018 Thursday, March 08, 2018 3:22:00 PM CST March 08, 2018 in News
By: Rob Veno, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - It was the moment Tiger basketball fans have been waiting three months for finally arrived. Michael Porter Jr. returned from injury.

The superstar freshman struggled in his first game since Nov. 10, scoring 12 points on 5-17 shooting in 23 minutes. He also chipped in 8 rebounds coming off the bench.

Despite jumping out to a 10-0 lead, Missouri lost to Georgia 62-60 in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

Fans throughout Columbia were eager to see what Porter Jr. could do.

"I'm really excited. He's kind of been this figment of the imagination," MU student Brian Huch said.

Columbia resident Ethan Moss said, "I'm really excited, it's not everyday you get the number one recruit in the nation." 

John Rice, also of Columbia, said he's intrigued by Porter Jr.'s potential.

"I think he can be a difference maker," Rice said.

He wasn't the only one who couldn't wait to see what Porter Jr. can do on the floor.

"I'm kind of interested to see how he fits into the team, but I think he'll make a big difference from beyond the ark," Huch said.

Moss said the Tigers' head coach, Cuonzo Martin, has a happy dilemma with Porter Jr.

"He can play any position. I'm excited to see where Cuonzo 's going to put him," Moss said.

Some fans said they believe Porter Jr.'s play will only be a part of the team's success, not the driving force.

"I don't think he will carry the team. I think he'll put a shoulder to the wheel with everyone else though," Rice said.

Moss said, "I don't know if it's going to be him taking this team, I think it's going to be a whole group effort." 

How Porter Jr. plays could have an impact on the Tigers NCAA tournament success.

"This makes Missouri, I believe, a dangerous mystery in the tournament," Rice said.

Some fans believe that mystery could put Missouri over the top.

"I think we can win it all," Moss said.

Huch said, "We're going all the way."

[Editor's note: this story has been updated to include Thursday's results against Georgia.]

More News

Grid
List

Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:41:00 AM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The catastrophic wildfire in Northern California is nearly out after several days of rain, but searchers... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:46:33 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
BENTON - The Missouri State Council of Firefighters warned Missourians about a phone call scam. People across Missouri have... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA – The Business Loop Improvement District launched a project aimed to improve Business Loop 70 by filling vacant buildings... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA - Small businesses in Columbia offered customers discounts in honor of Small Business Saturday. New and old businesses... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
(CNN) -- An armed 21-year-old man killed by an officer at a mall in Alabama on Thanksgiving night "likely did... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 4:16:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is expecting significant delays Sunday. Officials are telling travelers to plan ahead... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:45:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
COLUMBIA - The Thanksgiving holiday is coming to a close which means refrigerator shelves will be lined with Tupperware containers... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:23:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
COLUMBIA - MU officials are recommending that students come back early to campus due to a predicted snowfall on Sunday.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in Top Stories

Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
COLUMBIA - An alpaca farm named Curly Eye opens only a handful of times a year to inform shoppers of... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
CENTRALIA - Centralia Police Chief Robert Bias working with the Board of Aldermen to create new guidelines for golf carts... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 8:58:00 AM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA- Police arrested a pair of teenagers Friday afternoon following a fight in the Target wing of the Columbia mall.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:44:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Rain helped extinguish a deadly wildfire in Northern California's Gold Rush country, but the moisture also... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:35:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
BOONVILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, the home of Anheuser-Busch's famous Clydesdales, hosted its second annual Holiday Lights event Friday evening.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 8:58:53 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is trying to add School Resource Officers to middle schools in the city as... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:25:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in Top Stories

Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a robbery at First Midwest Bank on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:03:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
NEW BLOOMFIELD - A family has received numerous calls from a scammer asking them for their social security numbers because... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 6:27:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested a woman Thursday who tried to run over a man with her... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 3:09:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
12pm 45°
1pm 43°
2pm 40°
3pm 35°