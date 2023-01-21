COLUMBIA- The streets of downtown Columbia were packed Saturday night as Kansas City Chiefs fans from all around gathered to watch the big playoff game.
Bud's Classic BBQ was just one of the bustling spots for people to eat, socialize and experience the big game together.
Stephen Welker came out with his friends to check out the different bars in the area and to enjoy the high energy environment.
"We wanted to explore the bars downtown and this one seemed pretty cool, so we decided to hit this one up," Welker said.
Despite Kansas City Chief's Quarterback Patrick Mahomes spraining his ankle during the first quarter of the game, Welker and the rest of the bar's energy didn't drop one bit. Mahomes eventually came back into the game at the start of the second quarter and continued where he left off to secure a 27-20 victory over Jacksonville.
Welker's personal highlight of the game was Travis Kelce's performance during the first half.
"The two touchdowns of Kelce like he's really showing out," Welker said.
Like many Chiefs fans, Welker is optimistic about his team not only moving on from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but anticipates a deep playoff run into the Super Bowl.