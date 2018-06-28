Fans Invited to NCAA Selection Show Celebration

Kansas City - The University of Missouri men's basketball team invites fans to come out Sunday afternoon for a public celebration and NCAA Tournament Selection Show watch party, to be held at Mizzou Arena.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for the free event, and fans are encouraged to come out and pack the stands, as the event will be featured live on CBS' Tournament Selection Show, which begins at 5 p.m.



Mizzou's team, currently 29-4 overall and playing in Saturday's Big 12 Conference Tournament championship game against Baylor (5 p.m., central time on ESPN), will be on hand to thank fans for their tremendous support this season. Commemorative posters will be given out to the first 1,000 people in attendance, and free popcorn and soda will also be available.



Special contests will be held for Mizzou students in attendance, with prizes including a $500 cash prize, a $250 Tiger Team Store gift card and an autographed team basketball. Students are asked to arrive early at the event, as contestants will be selected by 4:15 p.m.