Fans keeping Mizzou spirit alive despite changes at Faurot Field for next season

1 day 7 hours 10 minutes ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News
By: Lindley Schwartz, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA – Traditional fall Saturdays will look different for many football fans this upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

On Monday, Mizzou Athletics announced a 25% capacity limit at Faurot Field capacity for the 2020 football season. It holds about 60,000 seats, which means only about 15,000 of those will be filled.  

Despite the change, some fans are just excited the season is happening at all. 

Nick Allen is a Mizzou Alumni and 20-year season ticket holder. He said while this season may not look ideal to most, it is important to stay positive in a time of many unknowns. 

"I'm excited about it, I appreciate the fact that they are trying," he said. "Some of the other conferences have given up at this point and I think the SEC is, while taking some precautions while necessary, they're giving it everything they've got to make this thing happen." 

Allen said he and his family hope to continue going to games this season, and have trust that Mizzou officials will make it a safe environment to attend games. 

For season ticket holders who do not feel safe attending games, Mizzou will retain their tickets for the 2021 season. 

Fewer fans also means a much quieter stadium to cheer players, but the Mizzou spirit is still alive. 

Michael Egnew, a former MU player, said it is important for fans to continue to support the team members through this difficult season. 

"The players and the coaches are not in control of what the capacity in the stadium is, they're out there playing as hard as they can, practicing- preparing as hard as they can," he said.

He said the capacity limit will be a minor setback for the Tigers, who will prepare and perform as usual. 

"I think it's important to tune in on your TV if you can't make it into the stadium and be 100% supportive of those guys because they represent not only Columbia, but Missouri,” Egnew said. 

The SEC released the football schedule on Monday. Mizzou will host Alabama for the start of the season on September 26.

