Fans of sliced bread say it should be toasted

Photo from Bart Everson via Flickr

CHILLICOTHE - People across the state want all of Missourians to join Chillicothe in commemorating history by celebrating Sliced Bread Day on July 7. That's the day Otto Rohwedder debuted the bread slicer in Chillicothe back in 1928.

The President of the Sliced Bread Committee, Ed Douglas, said, if approved by the legislature, the day would highlight the importance of Missouri’s innovative legacy.

“Nobody says, ‘it’s the greatest thing since the iPhone.’ They say, ‘It’s the greatest thing sliced bread.’” Douglas said. “So, if you think about it, it’s the standard of all innovation - past, present and future.”

Douglas was a part of an effort at the state Capitol to turn Sliced Bread Day into the law of the land. Many believe it would boost tourism in Chillicothe, where Sliced Bread Day is already unofficially one of the biggest days of the year.

Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, sponsored the bill for the 2019 session. It was approved by the House and made it to a hearing in the Senate before the session adjourned.

Douglas said some people, including some legislators, did not initially take the Sliced Bread Day bill seriously, but he wants to remind them the positive impact they could have on the community.

“Here you’ve got a bill that doesn’t cost anything,” Douglas said, “It’s a feel good bill about something that’s very important. How many chances do you get to do that?”

Chillicothe goes all out for Sliced Bread Day, with a parade and fireworks. Soon, the original building where sliced bread was sold will be home to a historic visitors center with a giant loaf of bread on top. The town says, naturally, it's the greatest thing since sliced bread.