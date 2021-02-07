COLUMBIA - The Kansas City Chiefs weren't able to clinch a back to back championship in the 2021 super bowl.
The overall energy was high as fans waited to watch their Chiefs early in the afternoon. Despite the cold temperatures, nothing was stopping them from supporting their favorite team.
"It's going to be a legendary game," Andre Steward, one Chiefs fan said.
Yet, the energy shifted once the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"We were really holding on to the last half," Chiefs fan Caty Gandhi said. "Then it got to the fourth quarter and they were still down by about 20. It's been a really rough night."
Despite the pandemic, bars and restaurants allowed fans to come in and watch the game. Some businesses took reservations to help with capacity restrictions.
"Obviously Corona makes things different right now," Another Chiefs fan Natalie Marr said. "The bar was empty. But with the loss, it was just really sad. Not much was going on."
Columbia health officials advised restaurant and bars to serve individual food servings, keep guests socially distant and make sure they're wearing masks properly.
KOMU 8 talked to several people in downtown Columbia prior to the start of the game and the end results.
"There's no place else I'd rather watch the Chiefs game than my hometown bar," Cassidy Prater said.
"I came from Utah to watch the game," Cramon Mays said.
"I want them to win again so bad," Dannah Fields said.
"We're just hoping both teams have fun," Ian O'Neill said.
Most people are hopeful for Patrick Mahomes as he plays for his second Super Bowl title.
"Do not throw the ball behind your back today," O'Neill said.
"I love you Pat Mahomes," Dannah Fields said. "Good luck today."
"Good luck, we love you no matter what happens," Preston Hessefrot.
