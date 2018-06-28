Farm-state lawmakers push for permanent disaster-aid program

WASHINGTON (AP) - Farm-state senators are calling for permanent disaster aid to be part of the next farm bill. The lawmakers say a permanent aid program is needed to help farmers struggling through droughts, floods and other unpredictable weather. Both of Missouri's senators -- Republican Kit Bond and Democrat Claire McCaskill -- support a permanent agriculture disaster plan. Congress now passes disaster aid for farmers on a case-by-case basis. Since 1998, Congress has approved 23 disaster assistance bills totaling more than 47 billion dollars. The National Farmers Union says it's unfair to make farmers face uncertainty from year to year over whether Congress will help them.