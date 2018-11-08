Farmer Stops Effort to Expand Hog Farm

SAVANNAH, Mo. (AP) - A northwest Missouri farmer is ending his efforts to bring a large hog farm to the region, at least for now. Joe Knorr, an Andrew County farmer, told the St. Joseph News-Press Wednesday that he will not expand his 287-acre farm into a hog farm capable of handling 9,600 pigs a year.

Knorr says he might change his mind if the Missouri Legislature passes two proposals that would hamper residents' ability to file nuisance lawsuits against large farm operations. Many Savannah residents had fought Knorr's plans and Andrew County officials publicly disagreed over whether county ordinances prevented the hog farm expansion.