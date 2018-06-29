Farmer to stand trial over fork loader assault

MOUNT VERNON (AP)— A judge has found sufficient evidence for a southwest Missouri farmer to stand trial in a fork loader assault.

Sixty-eight-year-old Ronald Wilson was bound over for trial Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on first-degree assault and motor vehicle tampering charges.

The Joplin Globe reports that Wilson's sister, Barbara Cole, and her husband, Gary, went to see Wilson in June about selling jointing owned property near Miller. Gary Cole said that as his wife approached, Wilson rolled a large, round hay bale off the trailer, and it almost hit her. Cole said Wilson then drove the dual spears of the hay-fork loader through the windshield of the couple's pickup truck and chased them. No one was hurt.

Wilson's attorney didn't immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press.