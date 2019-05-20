Farmers and artisans market encourages people to buy local

COLUMBIA - The Orr Street Farmers and Artisans Market is now open every Sunday from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. till the month of October.

The market features locally grown and crafted items ranging from fresh fruits and vegetables to jewelry. The market also features live music and food trucks.

Roy Hartley, the manager of the Orr Street Farmers and Artisans Market, encourages people to shop local. He said farmers and artisans markets benefit both the buyers and sellers.

"We are definitely local," Hartley said. "That keeps the money circulating here in the Columbia."

Eileen Harding, a Columbia resident, said she looks forward to the market every year because of the fresh and local produce.

"You really can't trust grocery stores," Harding said. "You know that this produce was grown by the same farmer that shakes your hand after purchasing it. It's clean and fresh."