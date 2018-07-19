Farmers, clean energy proponents clash after court rules on wind energy project

9 hours 4 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News
By: David Estrada, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – Different sides reacted Wednesday to the Missouri Supreme Court's ruling in favor of a wind energy project. 

In a unanimous decision, the Missouri Supreme Court sent the case involving the Grain Belt Express back to the Public Service Commission.

The commission denied the project permission to move forward in 2017, saying the plan needed approval from the counties it cut through before continuing. 

Leslie Holloway, Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs for the Missouri Farm Bureau, said the organization opposes the project. Holloway said a private company should not have the power to take property along the route in order to build a transmission line.

"We are opposed to granting the power of eminent domain to a group of private investors from out of state who are wanting to run this major transmission line through the state, not to serve Missouri customers but to provide wind power to costumers in the East Coast," she said.

The Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) argued the project would provide power to Missourians.

Ewell Lawson, Vice President of Government Affairs, Communications and Members Relations for MPUA, said the Grain Belt Express Clean Line would benefit 35 cities who are part of the Missouri Public Energy Pool, as well as Columbia, Centralia, Hannibal and Kirkwood.

"MPUA and the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission and its members have entered into a contract with some wind providers to utilize this transmission line that would bring low cost, affordable energy into the state of Missouri," Lawson said. "We see that that would provide little over a ten-million-dollars savings to our customers annually in the coming years."

Lawson said the transmission project would bring additional renewable energy into the state of Missouri.

"Many of our cities have landfill gas, they have wind, they have solar and they have hydro-facility power coming into each of those cities," he said. "This just adds to a more diverse portfolio in supplying our customers."

Holloway pointed out existing wind power projects in Missouri.

"This project is not going to determine, one way or the other, whether or not there is wind power," she said. "This is just one project of several, in fact Ameren has just announced the largest wind power project in Missouri. There is plenty of wind power being generated and being transmitted."

Holloway said the Grain Belt Express Clean Line could affect farming activities in the state.

"Any type of activity that a transmission line might be placed in the middle of is going to make it more difficult for that farmer or rancher to do what they need to do on a daily basis, in addition to which it would cost more," she said. "Time is money, so whatever types of adjustments they have to make to their normal management practices is definitely and adverse impact."

Back in 2017, the Missouri Public Service Commission denied an application filed by Grain Belt Express Clean Line LLC (GBE) seeking Commission authority and a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to construct, own, operate, control, manage and maintain a high voltage, direct current transmission line and associated facilities.

According to a press release from the Commission, "it determined it lacked the statutory authority to grant a CCN because GBE failed to obtain all county assents necessary for a CCN as required by a Missouri Western District Court of Appeals decision in a Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI) CCN case."

In a concurring opinion issued alone with the Commission's order, four of the five commissioners indicated they would have approved the GRE application if Grain Belt Express Clean Line LLC had met its burden of proof demonstrating it had obtained the required assents.

The same press release said "four of the five commissioners found there was a need for the service offered by the GBE project, that GBE was qualified to provide the proposed service, that GBE had the financial ability to provide the service, that GBE's proposal was economically feasible, and that the project would have been in the public interest."

After the Supreme Court sent the case involving the Grain Belt Express back to the Public Service Commission, Holloway said the Missouri Farm Bureau would like to see it deny the request for the project.

"We believe that the Public Service Commission staff has already weighed in in terms of the project not meeting the criteria that are required in order to get approval," she said.

More News

Grid
List

Man killed by Kansas City police had long criminal record
Man killed by Kansas City police had long criminal record
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man who was shot to death on Sunday after shooting three Kansas City police officers... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 8:33:33 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Trooper, suspect shot in rural southwest Missouri
Trooper, suspect shot in rural southwest Missouri
MANSFIELD (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a trooper who was shot in southwest Missouri has been released... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 8:28:02 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

White St. Louis police chief candidate alleges bias
White St. Louis police chief candidate alleges bias
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The white former interim police chief of St. Louis is alleging discrimination based on race in... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 8:20:28 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Japanese beetles swarm mid-Missouri
Japanese beetles swarm mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Japanese beetles are swarming mid-Missouri in the tens of thousands, wreaking havoc on gardens, crops and trees. ... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 8:18:00 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Trump to address VFW convention next Tuesday in Kansas City
Trump to address VFW convention next Tuesday in Kansas City
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump will visit Missouri next week to deliver his first address as president to the annual... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 8:13:07 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Governor Parson issues executive order putting 47 counties on drought alert
Governor Parson issues executive order putting 47 counties on drought alert
JEFFERSON CITY - On Wednesday, Governor Parson issued an executive order putting nearly half of the counties in Missouri under... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 8:12:00 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmaker unblocks Twitter critic who sued her
Missouri lawmaker unblocks Twitter critic who sued her
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri state representative has unblocked a critic from her Twitter account after he sued. ... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 8:10:32 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area woman has been charged with letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter. Twenty-five-year-old... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 5:12:46 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Harrisburg reacts to guilty plea after crash kills beloved teacher
Harrisburg reacts to guilty plea after crash kills beloved teacher
HARRISBURG - A town rocked by tragedy continues to heal after the man responsible for the car crash that killed... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 4:57:00 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Miller County deputies arrest sex offender for alleged abuse
Miller County deputies arrest sex offender for alleged abuse
MILLER COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man following an investigation into alleged sexual abuse, and charges were filed in the... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 4:05:32 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Farmers, clean energy proponents clash after court rules on wind energy project
Farmers, clean energy proponents clash after court rules on wind energy project
JEFFERSON CITY – Different sides reacted Wednesday to the Missouri Supreme Court's ruling in favor of a wind energy project.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Missouri Democrats appeal judge's ruling in lieutenant governor lawsuit
Missouri Democrats appeal judge's ruling in lieutenant governor lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Democratic Party filed an appeal to the ruling from a Cole County judge dismissing a... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

New road may be key to reducing crashes between Boone, Callaway Counties
New road may be key to reducing crashes between Boone, Callaway Counties
FULTON - In the span of one month, law enforcement responded to nine car crashes on Route F between Boone... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 1:40:00 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Driver in crash that killed Harrisburg teacher pleads guilty
Driver in crash that killed Harrisburg teacher pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - The man who caused the crash which left a Harrisburg teacher dead pleaded guilty Wednesday. Brandon Brill,... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 12:34:00 PM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Immigrant children describe treatment in detention centers
Immigrant children describe treatment in detention centers
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA (AP) — Wet and muddy from their trek across the Mexican border, immigrant children say they sat... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 10:50:00 AM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Thailand cave rescue: Boys recount moment they became trapped
Thailand cave rescue: Boys recount moment they became trapped
(CNN) -- The 12 members of a youth soccer team and their coach who spent more than two weeks trapped... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 8:24:00 AM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

Missouri stroke, heart attack program in limbo
Missouri stroke, heart attack program in limbo
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri program aimed at connecting stroke, heart attack and trauma patients with the best care... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 8:17:00 AM CDT July 18, 2018 in News

MGM Resorts denies liability for Las Vegas shooting, sues victims to block lawsuits
MGM Resorts denies liability for Las Vegas shooting, sues victims to block lawsuits
(CNN) -- The owner of the Mandalay Bay hotel says it bears no liability in last year's Las Vegas concert... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 Wednesday, July 18, 2018 6:32:00 AM CDT July 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1am 77°
2am 76°
3am 73°
4am 73°