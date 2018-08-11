Farmers Discuss Biotech Crops

"By sharing that very rich knowledge base that has been gained by Missouri farmers, you can help poor research farmers in the developing world," said Dr. Clive James, a director of the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications.

James says biotech crops save farmers money by cutting down the use of pesticides and the cost from erosion.

While some farmers were eager to learn the latest in agricultural technology, others expressed concerns about biotech crops.

"The Missouri farmers love the technology, and we've gotten to use it. But at the same time, it hasn't always been the fairest deal for us," said Bob Perry, a lab technician from Bowling Green.

Perry says in the short run farmers won't make more money because of biotech crops. One of his major concerns is the technology fees U.S. farmers must pay to use the crops.

"This technology is being adopted by people in Brazil, Argentina, and China, and they're not paying the tech fees. They're basically stealing that technology," said Perry.

Researchers say biotech crops are nutritionally the same as original crops.